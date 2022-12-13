Fact check: VIRAL social media post leaks design of Tata Nano Electric; Here's the TRUTH

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of the Tata Group, is one of India's most celebrated businessmen. Indian s have always valued his altruism and aspirations to serve the Indian market. Ratan Tata is extremely well-liked on social media platforms, thanks to his beliefs and moral principles, and we frequently see false remarks attributed to him becoming viral online. Another false article concerning Ratan Tata and Tata Motors' famous Tata Nano is currently making the news online. According to the post, Tata Motors is preparing to unveil Ratan Tata's vision vehicle, the Tata Nano, in a new avatar. A picture of the rumoured Tata Nano EV is also shared in the post. However, there’s a catch.

The vehicle that is being portrayed as the forthcoming Tata Nano EV is actually the Toyota Aygo hatchback, which isn’t even an EV. The Aygo is propelled by a 1.0L petrol motor. The Japanese hatchback does have a tallboy stance that is enough to confuse the untrained with it being the new-gen Tata Nano with an electrified powertrain. Thanks to the styling as well. On the inside, the Aygo comes loaded with features. Besides, the viral post has the caption, “Ratan Tata Ji’s Dream Car ‘Tata Nano’ is going to be Launched in India in its new Avtaar, this Avtaar of Tata Nano will be in the form of Electric Car, which can cost between Rs 2-3 lakhs.”

Talking of Tata Nano, it was sold in the Indian market with a two-cylinder petrol engine that was naturally aspirated in nature and displaced 624 cubic centimetres of the air-fuel mixture. The engine developed a peak power output of 37 bhp and 51 Nm of max torque. However, a modified Tata Nano with an electric powertrain is also in existence. The car is in possession of the man himself. This particular example, however, uses a 72V powertrain, offering a claimed driving range of around 160 kilometres.

That being said, it is highly likely that Tata Motors could launch an electrified version of the affordable hatchback as EVs are gaining some traction in our market. Also, the void of an affordable everyday electric car remains unattended.