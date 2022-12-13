Anand Mahindra promises miniature Mahindra vehicle after Harry Kane misses penalty

Anand Mahindra ensures that is present on Twitter in the most noticeable way. This time around, the industrialist took it to the social media platform, to address the footballer Harry Kane’s missed penalty against France that the England’s captain missed during the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-finals. The Chairman of Mahindra Group asked netizens, how would you react to Harry Kane as he missed the penalty if you were his coach? He further said that the best entries for this reaction on missed penalty will get a miniature Mahindra vehicle from him. In fact, Mahindra mentioned the deadline for the entries as 9 PM, December 14.

In other news, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N has become the first body-on-frame SUV to secure a 5-star rating in the Global New Car Assessment Programme’s (GNCAP) new crash test protocols, which came into effect from 1st July 2022. The All-New Scorpio-N has achieved 5-star and 3-star rating for Adult and Child occupant safety respectively. Moreover, Scorpio-N also complied with additional tests including pole side impact, pedestrian protection UN127, electronic stability control (ESC) according to GTR8 and its fitment, and side head protection airbag fitment.

As a result of this, the new Mahindra Scorpio-N becomes the first body-on-frame SUV to achieve 5-star rating in the new GNCAP’s crash test protocols. Also, the company has recently announced a recall for its newly-launched Scorpio-N and XUV700. The company is foreseeing a defective rubber bellow in the bell housing of cars that were assembled between July 1 and November 11. As per the notification, around 19,000 modes are affected and owners of the same have been reached out for inspection.

A sorting process error is the cause of the recall, the brand reveals. The error happened at the supplier’s manufacturing unit, which led to incorrect dimensional clearance of the rubber bellow. Thankfully, the company is ensuring that dealerships are connecting to owners individually to conduct a smooth inspection-rectification process.