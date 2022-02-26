Factory fitted vs aftermarket CNG kit: Which one to get when buying a car?

There are numerous benefits of having a CNG car-like better mileage and a lesser carbon footprint, among other things. Because of these reasons, Indian consumers are bending more towards having CNG cars compared to fossil fuel-powered ones.

Resonating with the increasing demands, manufacturers have also started rolling out the CNG versions of their existing models. But along with the factory fitted CNG cars, there is also an option of getting a retrofitted CNG kit for your car. However, there is a question, which of these two is better: a company fitted CNG kit or the aftermarket CNG kit.

For those of you who have the question of the legality of retrofitting a CNG kit. Yes, it can be done once you have permission from the RTO. It is also to be noted that the biggest Indian manufacturers like Tata and Maruti Suzuki have brought the CNG versions of their established cars like Tata Altroz and Maruti Suzuki Celerio, respectively.

Coming back to the question, which is better of the two? First, we need to understand the difference between the factory fitted CNG kit and the aftermarket CNG kit. The first is a Venturi CNG conversion kit. The kit is the most basic technology. It is devoid of sensors and ECUs. It solely depends on the throttle. A sequential CNG kit is the second option. This is the kit that automakers commonly use.

The cost of installing an aftermarket CNG kit is either equal to the cost of a factory installed CNG kit or somewhat more. In this instance, a company installed CNG system is recommended because it comes with a warranty if the engine fails. On the other hand, the engine's warranty expires once the aftermarket CNG Kit is added.

There is a risk of fraud in the aftermarket CNG kit. Furthermore, if the mechanic damages the engine in any way, the expense is passed on to the automobile owner. The company installed CNG kits are only installed after they have been thoroughly tested. This makes them more trustworthy. If an unlicensed dealer installed an aftermarket CNG kit, the CNG kit might be considered illegal.

