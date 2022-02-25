New Maruti Suzuki WagonR launched at Rs 5.39 lakh, gets 2 new colour options

Maruti Suzuki WagonR, one of the country's most iconic and best-selling cars, has been "Dil se Strong" and ruling Indian roads for nearly two decades. Maruti Suzuki has launched the New WagonR in a brand new avatar, priced at Rs 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The tall boy hatchback is powered by the Advanced K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engines with Idle Start-Stop Technology and comes in 1.0L and 1.2L Powertrain options. Its sporty exterior design, dual-tone interiors, safety and convenience features have a more modern appeal.

The New WagonR comes with a Sporty Floating Roof design with Dynamic alloy wheels. The dual-tone exterior design option will be available in the Z+ variant in 2 new colour combinations of Gallant Red with Black roof and Magma Grey with Black roof.

The refreshed dual-tone interiors of New WagonR with appealing premium beige and dark grey melange seat fabric design complements the exterior and interior design theme. While the fresh combinations of the dual-tone options give the car a sportier appeal, the melange effect accentuates cabin comfort. Overall, the new design changes give the tallboy a sportier and more energetic look.

Also read: Assam man buys Suzuki Avenis scooter worth Rs 86,000 with coins

The New WagonR is packed with new features like ISS in petrol variants & Hill Hold Assist in AGS variants to enhance the driving experience. The 17.78cm (7”) SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation comes with 4 speakers and supported by cloud-based services to offer a connected and modern driving experience to customers.

The New WagonR is powered by the Advanced K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT Engines with Idle Start Stop Technology and comes in 1.0L and 1.2L Powertrain options. The Dual Jet, Dual VVT technology with cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) enable the vehicle to achieve higher fuel-efficiency with lower emissions.

Available in both petrol and S-CNG fuel options, 1.0L engine delivers a stellar fuel efficiency of 25.19 km/l in petrol (VXI AGS), higher by approximately 16% from outgoing model and 34.05 km/kg in S-CNG, higher by approximately 5% from outgoing S-CNG model.

The factory-fitted S-CNG option is now available in both LXI and VXI variants powered by 1.0L Next Gen K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine and offers optimum performance, enhanced safety, unmatched convenience, and great fuel efficiency. The 1.2L Advance K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with ISS delivers 24.43 km/l (ZXI AGS /ZXI+ AGS), higher by approximately 19% from outgoing model. The hatchback is available in both Manual and Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) transmission options (AGS is available in VXI and above Petrol variants only).

The New WagonR promises enhanced safety for its occupants with the proven HEARTECT Platform. Safety features including dual airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), front seat belts reminder, a high-speed alert system and rear parking sensors are standard across variants. The New WagonR also comes powered with the Hill-Hold Assist in AGS variants and provides superior safety.

The New WagonR is available in a wide array of colours to add a sportier and energetic look to the iconic tallboy hatchback including 2 Dual tone options. The Dual-tone WagonR is available in two new colour options namely Gallant Red with Black Roof and Magma Grey with Black Roof. New Tour H3 has also been launched exclusively for the passenger taxi segment in Petrol and S-CNG Variants.

It can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from INR 12 300/-.

#mute