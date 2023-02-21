Farmer Praises 35-Year-Old Mahindra Tractor for Quality on Twitter, Anand Mahindra Reacts

Mahindra is a homegrown brand famous for not just its SUV, but for tractors as well. The company was changing the travel plans for Indian consumers with its Jeep-licensed products after independence; its tractor division managed to keep the farmers at pace. Mahindra tractors are known for their reliability and capability. Recently, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group shared a video on Twitter, which shows a 35-year-old Mahindra tractor pulling a trolley with ease. To our surprise, the trolley was loaded with sugarcane weighing a total of 12 tonnes. Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra tweeted, “We are happiest when our tractors are your lifelong partners.”

We are happiest when our tractors are your lifelong partners. https://t.co/MVDMBmBeri — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 21, 2023

The video was originally shared by a farmer Bala Devkate with the caption, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart Anand Mahindra & Mahindra Group. Mahindra 265 DI 35 HP Tractor was taken in 1988. This tractor turned 35 years old. Tractor is still running very well. A trolley loaded with 12 tonnes of sugarcane was removed from the sugarcane field.”

As we scrolled down the Twitter post, we came across a host of interesting comments. While someone pointed fingers at the overloading exercise of the trolley, which can be dangerous, another commented, “Sure you are. And I'm also sure you’ve already called up Gadkari in these 9 mins to check if he forgot to include tractors in the vehicle scrappage policy 2022.”

The vehicle scrappage policy is not being welcomed by Indians with a warm response. It says that a vehicle should be scrapped after being used for 15 years. Although there is a provision of attaining a fitness certificate and retaining the vehicle’s ownership, the process is tedious, and the certificate is valid only for a short duration.

Focussing on the same, someone commented, “1988 that is just 35 years young Sir. Aren't we trashing vehicles too early? The 15 year discard policy is in contradiction to the environment. To create a new car, industry exhales more CO2 than the 20 year emissions. Allow people to use the same car with new engines.”