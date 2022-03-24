हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ferrari

Ferrari Purosangue SUV highlights revealed in first official teaser, details here

Ferrari revealed glimpses of their new upcoming SUV Purosangue in a recent teaser, majorly showing the outlines of the car.

Ferrari Purosangue SUV highlights revealed in first official teaser, details here
Image for representation

Ferrari is expanding its bounds with the new Ferrari Purosangue SUV. As per the recent updates, the Italian carmaker is all set to bring the new SUV to the market later this year. The automaker recently teased the SUV officially for the first time.

The new teaser gives a slight idea of what the new SUV looks like. It is evident that the new Purosangue will carry forward Ferrari's design language, mixing it with the body of an ideal SUV design.

The teaser covers the Purosangue with a dark veil revealing the design details in dim light. The teaser shows the bonnet with the new front grille and thin DRL lines. However, like an SUV, it is supposed to have a bigger road presence compared to any other Ferrari.

Also read: Mumbai Police promotes road safety in a fun manner using famous bike brand names

All of the looks of the Ferrari come down to the prancing horse logo on the grille. As per earlier spy shots, the new SUV has a front end with similarities with the Ferrari Roma

The powertrain on the Ferrari Purosangue is expected to be similar to on the Ferrari Roma. It will have a hybrid system with a 3.9-litre V8 engine. Being an SUV, it is likely to have an all-wheel-drive system.

Ferrari Purosangue is stepping into the market flooded with competitors like the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX and many other powerful SUVs from the German carmakers. This is also the first time Ferrari will be exploring the SUV segment.

Tags:
FerrariPurosangueFerrari SUVNew Ferrari
