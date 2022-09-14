Ferrari Purosangue unveiled as brand’s first sports SUV, to rival Lamborghini Urus

The prancing horse brand has taken the covers off the Ferrari Purosangue, in other words, Ferrari's first-ever SUV to be brought in front of the world. However, for the Italian sports car manufacturer, this new model is not an SUV; instead, the brand insists that this is a sports car. However, it is impossible to deny the fact that the car is the first four-door, four-seater model of the brand, which also adheres to the brand's sports car legacy. The new Ferrari Purosangue also has the qualifications needed to stand amongst the likes of the Lamborghini Urus, Porsche Cayenne, Aston Martin DBX, and Maserati Levante.

Ferrari Purosangue: Engine

The specialties of the car do not end shouldering the many firsts of the brand. Instead, they are just starters. The new Ferrari Purosangue is as special on the inside as it is on the outside. The new model is naturally a quick car powered by a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 mounted behind the front axle. With its many cylinders, the engine gives out a massive 725 hp and 716 Nm of torque.

Ferrari Purosangue: Top Speed

The titanic amount of power produced by the engine is transferred to all four wheels using a 2-speed front power transmission unit along with an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox for the rear end. This mechanical setup makes the car capable of launching from 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds while also achieving a top speed of 310 kmph.

Ferrari Purosangue: Design

The sports car-like aerodynamic body design of the Ferrari Purosangue rests on 22-inch rims up front and 23-inch rims at the rear. The rims covered in low-profile tires house ceramic brakes providing control of the car's speed. Moreover, taking a deeper look at the car's design makes it easy to understand why the Maranello-based brand is reluctant to call it an SUV. It is easy to notice the hints of Ferrari's previous cars, like the F12 Berlinetta and SF90 Stradale, in the car's body.

Ferrari Purosangue: Price, launch

The deliveries of Ferrari Purosangue will commence in Europe by the second quarter of 2023. However, there are no official announcements on when the car will hit the Indian shores, but chances are we can expect it by the end of the next year. Now coming about the cash that trails the model, one can expect Ferrari Purosangue to be priced somewhere north of Rs 6 crore, considering the brand name and the exclusive units of the V12-powered car.