BMW

BMW to set up first auto part manufacturing unit in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann informed that BMW is ready to set up the first auto part manufacturing unit in the state and this will be the second manufacturing plant in India, reports PTI. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 12:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • BMW agrees to set up auto parts manufacturing plant in Punjab
  • This will be second auto manufacturing part in India
  • BMW's first auto manufacturing part is in Chennai

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is currently on a visit to Germany to woo investors as his government promotes Punjab as the most preferred destination for doing business. During the visit, Mann showcased the state government's exemplary work at BMW headquarters in Germany to promote the industry in the state after which Germany's luxury carmaker BMW agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in Punjab. An official release quoting Mann said this will be the second unit of the company in India as one such unit was already operational in Chennai. 

Mann took to Twitter to share the news. “A meeting was held with their top officials at the head office of the world-famous car company BMW... They agreed to set up a unit related to car parts in Punjab on a large scale.. Now there is only one plant in Chennai…” read the tweet. 

He said this will give a major boost to the industrial growth of the state and open new employment avenues for the youth. The CM also invited BMW to collaborate with the state in the e-mobility sector. 

Also read: Cyrus Mistry accident UPDATE: Mercedes-Benz experts from Hong Kong reaches India

He was apprised that e-mobility is a major sector of focus for the auto giant, which targets 50 percent of its global sales to consist of fully electric vehicles by 2030. The chief minister said Punjab's EV Policy is expected to usher in a new era for the e-mobility sector in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

