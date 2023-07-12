Ferrari Reveals KC23 One-Off Supercar Based On 488 GT3 Evo 2020: See Pics

Ferrari has unveiled the latest addition to its One-Off series, the Ferrari KC23. The KC23 one-off is a bold and extreme vision of what the closed wheel racing of the future may look like. Designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre led by Flavio Manzoni, the KC23 is based on the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 platform from which it inherits its layout, chassis and engine. The base for the project was very special indeed: the 488 GT3 has been racing since 2016 and to date, it has triumphed in the world’s most prestigious endurance races, racking up over 530 victories and winning more than 119 championships, making it the most successful racing Ferrari in history.

The car has a monolithic beauty, as if it were sculpted from a single block of metal. The design also hides several of the car’s technical functions, particularly the side air intakes, which open automatically when the mid-rear V8 twin turbo is turned on.

cre Trending Stories

The KC23’s butterfly doors open vertically on single front hinges, an architectural solution it shares with another iconic supercar, the LaFerrari. No changes were required to the greenhouse or the car is structural to incorporate this feature. The clam-shell bonnet has a simple opening system – just two pins need to be removed to allow the front to be inspected and maintenance work to be done. Both headlights and rear lights have been redesigned, with the most radical change to the rear lights where striking methacrylate light blades, inspired by the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo, spring to dazzling life when the engine is turned on.

Another distinctive feature is the KC23’s Gold Mercury livery, courtesy of a specially-developed, four-layer aluminium paint. The liquid metal in the paint gives it an astonishingly luminous gleam in sunlight and the colour itself seems to change constantly depending on the type and angle of the light striking it, giving an extraordinarily captivating effect.

Also read - Hyundai Exter Bookings Cross 10,000 Mark Soon After Launch: Here’s Why

The cabin has been kept as pared-back and similar to the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 as possible, with the exception of the door panels and dashboard finish on the passenger side. The KC23’s specific seats, trimmed in Alcantara® with an electro-welded logo, lend the cabin an elegance that is perfectly in tune with the exterior. Rearward visibility is ensured by a video camera system that also had a beneficial impact on the car’s aerodynamics, as the traditional wing mirrors could be removed and the line of the flanks left unsullied.

The car has two sets of specifically designed wheels: 18” wheels will allow the KC23 to dazzle on the world’s circuits while 21” wheels at the front and 22” wheels at the rear will captivate the public when it is displayed in its static configuration. It will be making its first public appearance between July 13th and 16th at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, one of the UK’s most important motorsports events. From August 1st to October 2nd, it will be on display at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello.