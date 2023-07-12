Hyundai Exter Bookings Cross 10,000 Mark Soon After Launch: Here’s Why

Hyundai Exter is launched at a lucrative starting price of Rs 6 lakh, ex-showroom. The small SUV looks bold, and it does come with a slew of first-in-segment features. With a lot on its sides, it has managed to garner over 10,000 bookings already. Furthermore, mileage figures for the Exter are revealed, making it a more happening purchase. The mileage of the Hyundai Exter with the manual transmission is 19.4 kmpl, whereas the AMT variants get a claimed mileage of 19.2 kmpl. The Exter can also be had with the factory-fitted CNG kit, delivering 27.1 km/kg.

While the decent mileage could be a talking point for the Exter, its styling will certainly be playing in its favour. The bonnet is set high and flat, making the face look masculine. The headlamps are vertical-split units, but sit rather high up the bonnet. Another chunky piece of design element on the front end is the silver scuff plate and bold ‘EXTER’ badging. Sideways, it is upright. Around the rear, it gets a chunky scuff plate, with squarish tail lamps.

Another strong attribute of the Hyundai Exter is its feature list, which includes a host of features that aren’t available on its key rival - Tata Punch. The Exter gets 6 airbags, electric sunroof, steering-mounted paddle shifters, highline tyre pressure monitoring system, dash cam with dual camera, wireless phone charger and more. The Exter further comes with 3-point seat belts for all occupants and a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay.

Talking of the powertrain, the Exter is powered using a 1.2L, 4-cylinder, naturally-aspirated Kappa petrol engine. It delivers a peak power output of 83 PS and 113 Nm of max torque. In the CNG-spec, it delivers a rated power and torque output of 69 PS and 95.2 Nm, respectively. Transmission choices include a 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT.