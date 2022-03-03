हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MoRTH

Fitness certificate, registration mark to be displayed on vehicles: MoRTH

In the case of auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, e-carts and quadricycles, too, it shall be exhibited on the upper edge of the left side of the windscreen if fitted.

Image for representation

According to a draft notification released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, vehicles will be required to display the validity of their fitness certificates and registration marks in a regulated manner (MoRTH).

The ministry, in a statement, said in the case of heavy goods/passenger vehicles, medium goods/passenger vehicles and light motor vehicles, it shall be exhibited on the upper edge of the left side of the windscreen.

In the case of auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, e-carts and quadricycles, it shall be exhibited on the upper edge of the left side of the windscreen if fitted.

Also read: MoRTH issues new rules on road accident reporting for claim settlement

For motorcycles, it shall be displayed on a conspicuous part of the vehicle. According to the notification, vehicles will have to display the information in yellow colour on blue background in type Arial bold script. 

With inputs from PTI

