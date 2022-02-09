Florida man gets stuck on railway tracks in a stolen car, gets hit by train

A man based in Florida jumps off from a stolen car seconds before it was hit by a train. As per concerned authorities, he was sent flying into a nearby home where he was later arrested. The residents were unharmed.

Police said the man claimed he stole the car in a “good faith effort" to search for his own vehicle after leaving a bar early on February 5, in Martin County, around 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of West Palm Beach. Instead, he got stuck on the railroad tracks in the path of an oncoming train.

After the crash, the man tried to steal a forklift from a nearby fruit stand, which he also vandalized, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. He was arrested after flagging down responding deputies to let them know he was still looking for his car, the statement said.

The homeowners were fine, but the explosive sound of a driverless car smashing into the side of their home was clearly jolting, the sheriff's office said. The 38-year-old faces charges of grand theft and criminal mischief, and additional charges are expected. While describing the details of the incident, the sheriff's office said, “No title could explain this case, but the details will... Well, it's best to just read on."

