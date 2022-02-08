Honda offering discounts up to Rs 36,000 on City, Jazz, Amaze and more

Honda, the Japanese automaker, has announced major discounts on most of its products in India. Benefits like free accessories, as well as exchange and loyalty benefits, depending on the model.

There is a reduction of up to Rs 35,596 this month on a range of popular Honda cars, including the sedan Honda City and the subcompact crossover SUV Honda WR-V. The offers are valid only through the end of February 2022.

Honda Jazz

In addition to cash discounts of up to Rs 10,000 or free accessories worth Rs 12,158, the Honda Jazz can offer benefits of up to Rs 33,158. A customer can also receive a discount of Rs 5,000 on car exchange, while existing Honda customers can receive a bonus of Rs 7,000 off car exchange and an additional Rs 5,000 off loyalty bonus. Furthermore, the company also offers a Rs 4,000 corporate discount.

Honda City (Fifth generation)

In addition to exchange benefits and corporate discounts of up to Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000, Honda City's customers may receive a cash discount up to Rs 10,000 or free accessories worth Rs 10,500. Additionally, existing Honda owners can receive up to Rs 12,000 in benefits.

Honda Amaze

There is a discount of Rs 4,000 for corporate customers on the new Honda Amaze and benefits of Rs 15,000 are available for all the variants. Moreover, existing Honda customers can get an exchange bonus of Rs 6,000, as well as a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.

Honda City (Forth generation)

The forth-generation Honda City comes with an exchange benefit of Rs 7,000 and an additional Rs 5,000 bonus for the existing Honda customer. The company is also offering Rs 8,000 corporate discount.

Honda WR-V

Honda will offer a discount of up to Rs 26,000 on the WR-V, including an exchange discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. Alternatively, Honda customers can get Rs 5,000 as a loyalty bonus, and Rs 7,000 as an exchange bonus.

