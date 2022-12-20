FOG Alert for Driving: Here's how to avoid accidents and drive safe? Tips and Tricks

With the changing weather, Delhi-NCR is engulfed in fog every year during the months of December and January, hampering the regular functions of various modes of transportations. While cancellation and delay of flights and trains is a norm, reports of accidents on highways have become a common occurrence as well. Recently, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Singh Chautala and home minister Anil Vij's convoy were involved in a collision in Haryana due to dense fog. Meanwhile, another fog-related accident was reported in Noida, morning when a bus crashed with a container killing one and injuring at least ten others.

Fog is a cloud like formation near the surface of the earth and occurs every year in the Northern part of India covering states like Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh among others. It's common in an open area in the morning or evening and creates dangerous driving conditions. Fog reduces visibility, makes it hard to judge distance. While it's advisable not to drive in foggy conditions, here are some tips to ensure safe driving if you have to take a journey in dense fog:

Drive Slow

Fog lowers visibility. You may not see objects in front of you until they are too close. Reduce your speed, and increase the following distance to give yourself more time to react. Avoid bunching up near other cars, even if it feels like it improves visibility.

Do not use cruise control and be prepared to brake quickly.

Be sure to check your speedometer regularly. Fog can create the optical illusion of driving slowly. This causes many drivers to speed up. Don't rely on your eyesight, but check the speedometer instead.

Be patient while driving in foggy weather. Brake slowly to give other vehicles a chance to react. Turn on your signal lights early to provide plenty of notice. As the road is obscured, avoid passing other cars.

Stop in low visibility

Fog can get thicker without warning. If visibility gets too low, be sure to pull off the road. Find a parking lot or driveway where you can safely pull over. If necessary, drive far off the shoulder of the road or onto a grassy area. Move a reasonable distance away from the main roadway.

Keep your hazard lights on but turn off headlights; this allows other drivers to see you but avoids looking like you're still moving.

It's best to avoid the dangerous weather. Do not drive until visibility improves. Try to find shelter away from your car. If you must remain in your vehicle, then keep your seatbelt on.

Use fog lights and low beam

Turn on your rear fog lights. They improve your visibility to other drivers. In dense fog, you can also turn on your hazard lights or flashers. If your vehicle has fog lights or driving lights, turn them on. Fog lights use a color and position that avoids the glare created by a headlight.

You should only use the low beam headlights. Do not use high beam headlights. High beams get diffused and reflected by the water droplets in the fog, making it harder to see.

Drive on known roads

Driving safely in fog requires paying careful attention to your surroundings. Reduce all distractions. Turn the radio off. Ask your passengers to be quiet and watch for obstacles.

It's easy to drift out of your lane while driving in fog. Watch the lines on the road or stay on the right side of the road to ensure that you stay in your lane. Do not change lanes or pass other cars. Be aware of the position of oncoming traffic.

Open your window a bit to hear outside; this improves awareness of things near your car.

Keep distance

Be prepared to stop rapidly. Vehicles, people and bikes can appear from nowhere. Some animals also feel bolder in the fog and may enter the roadway.

Moisture will buildup on the windshield and windows in foggy conditions. Keep them clear by using windshield wipers and defrosters. Adjust their settings as the conditions change.