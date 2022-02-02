Following Mahindra's apology, the humiliated farmer receives his Bolero pickup

A few days ago, we reported that Kempe Gowda, a farmer from Tumakuru in Karnataka, had been insulted by a Mahindra salesman. Due to the farmer's appearance, the salesman thought that he was trying to buy a car despite not having even Rs 10 with him. Mahindra Automotive apologized for the whole incident after receiving tons of backlashes, and the farmer was able to get a Bolero pickup on a prompt basis.

RL Kempe Gowda has confirmed that he has received the Mahindra Bolero pickup he ordered for Rs 9.6 lakh. He also said no discount was offered to him by the authorized dealer, nor did he ask for one. In addition to being a farmer, he worked as a driver for extra income and owned a luggage carrier auto. He was planning to upgrade to a Mahindra Bolero pickup truck when the incident occurred.

After being humiliated by the salesman, the Tumukur farmer engaged in an argument with him. The salesman was challenged by Kempe Gowda to deliver the Bolero-pick up vehicle the same day if he brought in Rs 10 lakhs in cash within an hour.

Read also: Daimler rebrands itself as Mercedes-Benz AG, to focus on electric vehicles

Kempe Gowda kept his promise and bought Rs 10 lakh within an hour. The company's sales executive was placed in a difficult position since COVID-19 curfews prevented same-day deliveries. In response, the farmer also asked for a written apology for the way the sales executive treated him and for being humiliated.

A video of the entire incident went viral on social media in no time. Later, Mahindra Automotive apologized on its Twitter account for the inconvenience caused to the farmer after it was criticized on Twitter.

Live TV

#mute