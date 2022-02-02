Daimler rebrands itself as Mercedes-Benz AG, to focus on electric vehicles

The German brand Daimler has rebranded itself as Mercedes-Benz AG and the change has been made starting February 1. As per Daimler, the company wants to concentrate on the changing environment of the automotive industry. The rebranding will give it more time to focus on electrification.

The automotive company also says that the rebranding will allow them to fully focus on the brands like Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ.The timing of the announcements is also crucial as it comes a year after Daimler stated that its commercial vehicle segment, Daimler Truck, would be spun off as a separate company.

With the rebranding, they also hope that they can unlock shareholder value. It is to be noted that Daimler currently is worth about €77 billion, which is more than Rs 6,500 crore in Indian rupees. Experts believe that because of this change, Mercedes-Benz will now be viewed as Tesla.

The transition to electric vehicles by Daimler is already well underway. The EQC SUV, the EQA and EQB crossovers, the EQS limousine, the EQV MPV, and the EQE sedan are among the six models in the company's all-electric EQ lineup.

