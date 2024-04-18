The launch of Force Gurkha, both 3-door and 5-door variants, is around the corner. Amid various speculations and rumours surfacing around, the company has released a teaser revealing its interior and features. Read here to know more about this upcoming launch.

New Force Gurkha Interior

According to the teaser, the dash layout remains familiar, with notable additions like a storage space with a lid above the larger touchscreen infotainment system, surpassing the previous 7.0-inch unit. Moreover, the digital instrument cluster, reminiscent of Renault's design, now displays more comprehensive information.





According to some previous spy shots, the Gurkha 5-door configuration will feature a seven-seater layout with a middle-row bench and two captain's chairs in the last row. Noteworthy elements such as the steering wheel and seats remain consistent with the predecessor.

Advanced Features and Safety

In terms of features and safety, the latest teaser reveals significant upgrades. The shift-on-the-fly 4WD system replaces the traditional lever, now conveniently positioned alongside essential controls like the front power window buttons. Additionally, a new tyre pressure monitoring system, akin to premium SUVs like the Land Rover Defender, provides real-time pressure readings, including the spare tyre mounted on the tailgate. Safety enhancements include traction control, hill assist, dual airbags, speed-sensing door locks, warnings, and rear parking sensors, collectively elevating the Gurkha's safety standards.

Specifications

While retaining the Mercedes-sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine and 5-speed manual gearbox, the updated Gurkha introduces an auto start-stop system for improved fuel efficiency. Furthermore, compliance with BS6 Phase II norms is achieved through the integration of AdBlue technology, aligning with contemporary environmental standards.