Force Gurkha SUV joins Kerala Police Department’s fleet

Recently Kerala Police have inducted the rugged Force Gurkha SUV in the department. The new SUV in the fleet is one of India's very capable off-roader cars rivalling the Mahindra Thar. The state's police fleet will have 44 units of the Force Gurkha.

It is to be noted that Kerala Police also have a fleet of 72 Mahindra Bolero SUVs in the department's fleet. This company has already proved its capacity by performing heavy-duty work and reliability by providing other vehicles in the department.

This is the debut of Force Gurkha in any police department. Before this, we have seen other SUVs like Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra Bolero and Tata Sumo being used by the state police department.

The Gurkha has recently received its ongoing second generation. It was launched on 27 September 2021, starting from Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The new generation received new updates to compete against the rivalling models.

We proudly announce that Kerala State Police inducted today in its fleet Force Gurkha to curb criminal activities in the remote inter state border areas. The ceremonial Key Handover was done in the presence of Hon. Mr. Manoj Abraham

Gurkha is powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine working with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It gives out 89 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. As a capable off-roader, it has an option of the AWD system, capable of going up slopes as steep as 35 degrees.

The models inducted into the Kerala Police department are 3-door variants with LED DRLs and bi-LED headlamps. It has got 16-inch alloy wheels with black claddings to aid the off-roading capacity.

It is to be noted that Gurkha features a unique functional Snorkel making it function till 700 mm in water. In addition, the rear end is equipped with new taillights and a ladder for easily accessing the roof-mounted luggage carrier.

