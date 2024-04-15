Force Motors is gearing up for an exciting launch in the off-road SUV segment with its upcoming Gurkha models. The company recently released a teaser video, offering a glimpse into the design and features of these rugged vehicles. Let's delve into the details of this upcoming vehicle.

Engine and Transmission

Both the 3-door and 5-door Gurkha variants are expected to come equipped with the same robust 2.6-litre diesel engine, sourced from Mercedes. This powertrain will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, ensuring a capable and engaging driving experience, especially in challenging terrains.

Design Highlights

The design of the new Gurkha models will retain the rugged charm of their predecessors while incorporating modern updates. Key design elements include a familiar two-bar grille, round headlamps in square housing, and new 16-inch alloy wheels with 245/70 R16 tyres. Additionally, the teaser video hints at various accessories like a roof rack, jerry can holder, and rear ladder, enhancing both the functionality and aesthetics of the Gurkha.

Competition and Positioning

The 5-door Gurkha will enter the market segment occupied by the Mahindra Thar 5-door variant and the anticipated launch of the Maruti Jimny in August 2024. This positioning indicates Force Motors' intention to cater to a diverse range of off-road enthusiasts with varying preferences and requirements.

Pricing Expectations

While pricing details are yet to be officially confirmed, industry experts speculate that the new 3-door Gurkha could be slightly more expensive than its predecessor, which was priced at Rs 15.10 lakh. The 5-door variant is expected to command a premium of Rs 1-1.5 lakh over the 3-door model, reflecting the additional features and enhanced versatility offered by the larger configuration.