From Maruti Dzire To Skoda Kylaq... Discover The Top 4 Upcoming Affordable Cars

Upcoming Affordable Cars: Your hunt for a budget car could end here as we present a list of 4 affordable upcoming cars from Maruti, Skoda, Kia, and Honda. In this article, we’ll go through the details we know so far about these upcoming models, including the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, Skoda Kylaq, and Kia Syros.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire will debut in November. Known as India’s best-selling sedan, it will get a fresh design to stand apart from the Swift. The updated Dzire includes a new interior and, for the first time, a single-panel sunroof. It will feature a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder engine that produces 80 bhp and 111.7 Nm of torque.

Honda Amaze

The next-generation Honda Amaze is also set to launch soon. While Honda hasn’t revealed any details, the Amaze is expected to offer a sunroof like the Dzire. Additional upgrades may include a larger infotainment display and a 360-degree camera. The Amaze will continue to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda India will soon introduce the Kylaq, its first sub-4 meter SUV and entry-level budget car. Officially launching on November 6, the Kylaq is built on the MQB A0 IN platform, similar to the Kushaq and Slavia. It will be powered by a 1-litre turbo petrol engine producing 114 bhp and 178 Nm of torque.

Kia Syros

According to media reports, Kia is developing a new compact SUV to fit between the Sonet and Seltos. The upcoming SUV is expected to offer both petrol and EV options. Based on spy images, this front-wheel-drive model will feature advanced features like a twin digital screen, sunroof, 360-degree camera, front ventilated seats, and ADAS safety features.