From Maruti, Hyundai To Kia: Check Out Upcoming Micro SUVs In India

Upcoming Micro SUVs In India - Maruti, Hyundai & Kia: The sub-4 metre SUV segment in India has seen significant growth in recent years due to rising demand. With the introduction of micro SUVs like the Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the market has expanded rapidly. Competition in this space is set to become even more intense, with a few new models expected to launch soon. Here’s a brief look at these upcoming micro SUVs:

Kia Syros

Kia is preparing to introduce its new sub-4 metre SUV, likely called the Clavis or Syros, in India by early 2025. The SUV is expected to have a bold design with roof rails and body cladding. It may come equipped with advanced features such as ADAS technology, a sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, and rear disc brakes. It is likely to be offered with both petrol and electric powertrains.

Maruti Fronx Facelift

Since its launch, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has gained popularity in the Indian market. Maruti is planning to introduce a facelifted version of the Fronx with a strong hybrid powertrain in 2025. While exact details are scarce, the updated Fronx is expected to feature both exterior and interior changes, with the hybrid technology set to improve fuel efficiency.

Hyundai Inster EV

Hyundai is set to launch the Inster EV in India by the second half of 2026, targeting the electric micro SUV market. Competing with the Tata Punch EV, the Inster EV is expected to offer two battery options, with ranges between 300-355 km. Features like dual displays, climate control, ADAS, and a 360-degree camera could be made available to add to its appeal.

Maruti Small SUV (Y43)

Maruti is planning a new micro SUV to rival the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch, expected to launch during the 2026 festive season. It will likely have a boxy design and could feature a 1.2L Z-Series mild-hybrid petrol engine, available with both manual and automatic transmissions. It might share some design elements and features with the Fronx.