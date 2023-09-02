G20 Summit: Delhi Police Answers FAQs On Traffic Management

In view of the upcoming G-20 Summit, the Delhi Police has put in place a slew of restrictions to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the national capital. A press release issued by the Delhi Traffic Police said that despite sharing the traffic advisory on social media handles and websites of the Delhi Traffic Police, it is still receiving a lot of queries from the public about its traffic management plan for the summit.

In reference to this, the Delhi Traffic Police has prepared a list of replies to some frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the traffic regulations in the city during the event.

Additionally, the same is to be posted on the social media platforms as well.

The FAQs answered by the Delhi Traffic Police are as follows:

1. Where will the G-20 Summit be held in Delhi?

The G-20 Summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on September 9 and 10, 2023. However, the delegates will also visit Rajghat, NGMA (National Gallery of Modern Art) and Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa during the summit.

2. How will the G-20 Summit affect traffic movement in Delhi?

There may be certain traffic regulations in the area of in and around New Delhi from 07.09.2023 to 11.09.2023. Delhi traffic police have endeavoured to ensure unhindered Metro services and to ensure that all modes of public transport are available with certain regulations. Outside the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, the flow of general traffic will remain unaffected, with the exception of National Highway 48 (NH-48).

All medical shops, grocery shops, milk booths, and vegetable/fruit shops will remain open throughout Delhi including New Delhi. Government employees, media personnel, medical practitioners and para-medics will be allowed to use their private vehicles as well as government vehicles in the Controlled Zone.

General traffic, including all types of commercial vehicles and buses already present in Delhi shall be allowed on the Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi. Movement of passengers to the Airport, Railway Stations, and ISBTs will be facilitated as all these facilities will be operational even during the G-20 Summit.

Bonafide residents and authorized vehicles will be allowed to move within New Delhi District.

Vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering, waste management, etc. for hotels, hospitals and other important installations in the New Delhi District will be allowed after verification. Commuters are suggested to make maximum use of Metro services as Metro services shall remain available for commuters at all metro stations in Delhi. However, boarding/deboarding at Supreme Court Metro Station will not be permitted from 05:00 hrs, on 90.09.2023 to 23:00 hrs, on 10.09.2023.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for guiding the commuters during the G-20 Summit. Alternative routes and modes of transport have been suggested for seamless connectivity throughout Delhi. It is advisable to stay updated with the official announcements regarding public transportation schedules and any temporary changes.

3. Will there be any restrictions on public transportation during the G-20 Summit in Delhi?

There may be some limitations in the public transport system depending on security requirements as certain modes of public transport and certain routes of public transportation will be modified or temporarily suspended during the G-20 Summit from 07.09.2023 to 11.09.2023. Airport, Railway, Metro services, Interstate Buses and City Buses, and TSR/Taxis will be functional as usual, however, the services of the railways, airways, interstate buses, city buses, and TSR/Taxis may be affected/curtailed.

Metro services shall remain available for commuters at all Metro stations. However, boarding/de-boarding at Supreme Court Metro Station will not be permitted from 05: 00 hrs, on 09.09.2023 to 23: 00 hours on 10.08.2023. Interstate buses will also be allowed entry into Delhi. All such buses will have terminating points on the Ring Road as suggested in the Traffic advisory. City buses will operate on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

These buses will be allowed to exit from Delhi. However, the City bus service will not be available in the New Delhi Area. No TSR and Taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi District from 05: 00 hours on 09.09.2023 to 23: 59 hours on 10.09.2023.

However, Taxis carrying bonafide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi District will be allowed to ply on the road network inside New Delhi District. Bonafide residents and authorized vehicles will be allowed to move within New Delhi District. Vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering, waste management, etc. for hotels, hospitals and other important installations in the New Delhi District will be allowed after verification.

Bonafide residents, authorized vehicles and essential service providers mentioned above will have to carry documents to prove their identity. It is advised to stay updated with official announcements regarding public transportation schedules and any temporary changes.

4. Will there be a lockdown-like situation in Delhi during the G-20 Summit?

There will not be any lockdown-like situation during the G-20 Summit in Delhi. Delhi traffic police have endeavoured to ensure unhindered Metro services and to ensure that all modes of public transport are available with certain regulations. All medical shops, grocery shops, milk booths, and vegetable/fruit shops will remain open throughout Delhi including New Delhi. General traffic, including all types of commercial vehicles and buses shall be allowed to ply on Ring Road & road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi.

5. Will parking be available near Pragati Maidan during the G-20 Summit?

Due to security reasons and the movement of the delegates, parking services near Pragati Maidan will be accessible only to authorized vehicles during the G-20 Summit. It is advised to avoid the use of private vehicles and explore alternative modes of transportation. Commuters are requested to make maximum use of Metro services as Metro service shall remain available for commuters at all metro stations. However, boarding/de-boarding at Supreme Court Metro Station will not be permitted from 05: 00 hours on 09.09.2023 to 23: 00 hours on 10.09.2023.

6. Are there any designated pick-up and drop-off points for private vehicles or taxis near Pragati Maidan during the G-20 Summit?

No TSR and Taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi District from 0500 hours on 09.09.2023 to 2359 hours on 10.09.2023. However, Taxi-carrying bonafide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi District will be allowed to ply on road networks inside New Delhi District.

7. Will there be any special arrangements for public transportation near Pragati Maidan during the G-20 Summit?

Commuters are requested to make maximum use of Metro services as Metro service shall only remain available for commuters near Pragati Maidan as all other modes of transport will be regulated in this area. However, boarding/de-boarding at Supreme Court Metro Station will not be permitted from 0500 hrs on 09.09.2023 to 2300 hours on 10.09.2023.

8. How can commuters plan their travel during the G-20 Summit in Delhi to avoid traffic congestion?

Airport, Railway, Metro services, Interstate Buses and City Buses, and TSR/Taxis will be functional as usual, however, the services of the railways, airways, interstate buses, city buses, and TSR/Taxis may be affected/curtailed. Metro services shall remain available for commuters at all Metro stations. Interstate buses will also be allowed entry into Delhi.

All such buses will have terminating points on the Ring Road as suggested in the Traffic advisory. City buses will operate on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi. These buses will be allowed to exit from Delhi. However, the City bus service will not be available in the New Delhi Area.

No TSR and Taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi District from 05:00 hours on 09.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023. However, Taxis carrying bonafide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi District will be allowed to ply on the road network inside New Delhi District.

Bonafide residents and authorized vehicles will be allowed to move within New Delhi District. The Delhi Traffic Police and local authorities will provide regular updates on traffic arrangements, diversions and alternate routes through various communication channels such as social media, traffic advisories, and electronic message boards.

9. How long are the anticipated traffic regulations expected to last during the G-20 Summit in Delhi?

There may be some traffic regulations in Delhi depending on security requirements from 07.09.2023 to 11.09.2023. The duration of traffic regulations can vary based on the Summit's schedule, security requirements and other factors. Traffic regulations are generally expected to last for the duration of the G-20 Summit or as long as necessary to ensure the safety and convenience of the general public.

10. Are there any unique traffic control measures or technologies being implemented during the G-20 Summit in Delhi?

To manage traffic effectively, advanced traffic control measures and technologies may be deployed during the G-20 Summit. These can include smart traffic signals, real-time traffic updates through mobile apps and traffic surveillance systems to ensure smooth flow and minimize congestion.