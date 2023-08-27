trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2654145
G20 Summit: Delhi Traffic To Be Affected On THESE Routes Today Due To 'Carcade Rehearsal'

G20 Summit: Delhi Traffic Police has imposed multiple restrictions to conduct carcade rehearsals for the upcoming multinational event in the national capital.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 09:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The Delhi Traffic Police is preparing for the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled in the national capital next month. To ensure the smooth movement of vehicles at the time of the event, the traffic police are conducting a 'carcade' rehearsal today, August 27, 2023. During these rehearsals from various points to Pragati Maidan vehicle movement will be controlled and restricted to ensure proper arrangements at the time of the multi-national event. 

Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory informing the commuters that the movement of vehicles will be regulated at several places from 9 am to 12.30 pm to facilitate the rehearsals. It is to be noted that this is the second day of the rehearsals.

G20 Rehearsal In Delhi: Routes To Avoid

The roads where traffic will be regulated are Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg, Sardar Patel Marg-Kautilya Marg, Roundabout GKP, Roundabout MLNP, 11 Murti, Roundabout Gol Methi, Roundabout Teen Murti Marg, Barakhamba Road traffic signal, Janpath-Kartavya Path, Vivekanand Marg, under the Lodhi Road flyover, under Moti Bagh flyover, Shanti Van Chowk, Joseph Tito Marg-Siri Fort Road, Press Enclave Road-Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road and Saleem Garh Bypass, they said.

Delhi Traffic Police Advisory

The police have urged commuters to make appropriate travel arrangements. On these highways and connections, commuters can encounter congestion. They also urged drivers to be patient, follow all posted traffic laws and road regulations, and pay attention to any instructions given by traffic police officers stationed at crossings.

Residents were already notified that transport and access to the national capital will be severely restricted for the three days of the summit. The New Delhi district, popularly known as the Lutyens' Zone, would only allow residents and those employed in essential services to enter after presenting identification for security concerns, according to the authorities. There will also be strict regulations in other areas.

