Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Karnataka Government To Operate 1200 Additional Buses To Facilitate Travel

On the occasion of the Gowri Ganesha festival, special transport arrangements for additional vehicles will be made by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), for the convenience of public commuters on September 15, 16 and 17 from Bengaluru to various destinations, a press release by KSRTC said.

Special vehicles will be operated from various places in the state and interstate to Bengaluru on September 18.

"Special transport arrangements for 1200 additional vehicles will be made by KSRTC from Kempegowda Bus Stand to Dharmasthala, Kukkesubramanya, Shimoga, Hassan, Mangalore, Kundapur, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubli, Dharwad, Belgaum, Vijayapur, Gokarna, Shirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburgi, Bellary, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupati," the press release stated.

Special operations will be provided to places like Vijayawada, Hyderabad etc. and towards Mysore, Hunsur, Piriyapatnam, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, and Madikeri route from Mysore Road Bus Station.

According to the press release dated September 15, prestigious transports to Tamil Nadu and Kerala ie to places like Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Calicut etc. will be operated from Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation Bus Stand at Shantinagar. Advance seat reservation facilities for additional transports have been provided for the convenience of public passengers.

Passengers are requested to note the bus stop/pickup point name mentioned on the pre-booked tickets before proceeding to the bus stops, the release further said. E-ticket booking can be done through the website www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in. Public passengers can book seats in advance through 691 computerized booking counters located in Karnataka and interstate.

A 5 percent discount has been provided if four or more passengers book an advance ticket together and a 10 per cent discount on the incoming fare if the outbound and return ticket is booked together.

There are corporation advance seat reservation counters in major cities in neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra and Puducherry, through which seats can also be booked in advance for corporation transports, the release said.

The details of the additional transports operated, their place of departure and timings are provided for public information in the online advance seat reservation system and the website of the Karrasa Corporation and also in the advance tickets booked by the passengers travelling in the said additional transports.

"The details of the place of departure are entered. Also, the KSRTC Chief Traffic Manager has informed that special transports will be operated from all taluk/district bus stations in the operational area of ​​the corporation as per the traffic pressure," the release added.

North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) is also scheduled to run more than 500 extra buses from September 15 to 18 from various centres including Banglore, and Pune to handle extra rush during the Ganesh festival.

For the convenience of commuters, NWKRTC has planned to run an extra 50 trips of Volvo, Sleeper coach, Rajhans, and about 200 express buses to Hubli, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Uttar Kannada and Bagalkot from Bangalore and Pune and other places, NWKRTC press release said.

"NWKRTC officials appealed to passengers to avoid the last movement rush. Passengers can reserve their seats for these special buses in the KSRTC Mobile App, www.ksrtc.in NWKRTC," the press release added.