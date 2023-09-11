Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Launched In India Priced At Rs 8.49 Lakh: Check Price, Features

Kawasaki has launched Ninja ZX-4R in India with a price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new performance motorcycle comes in the nation as a completely built unit (CBU) which makes it a bit expensive for domestic buyers. The deliveries of the new motorcycle will begin in the first week of October, which will also mark the beginning of the festive season in the country. It is to be noted that the motorcycle will fill the gap between the Ninja 650 and Ninja 400 in the company's lineup.

The motorcycle carries forward the company's sporty body language with a Metallic Spark Black paint scheme. The bike features subtle references to its bigger siblings like Ninja ZX-10R and Ninja ZX-6R. It is worth mentioning that the motorcycle will be sold in only one variant in the Indian market.

The Kawasaki ZX-4R features like twin all-LED headlamps and a taillight that is inspired by the Ninja ZX-10R. The turn indicators are also LED-equipped. It has integrated riding modes, including Sport, Road, Rain, and Rider, and a fully digital instrument cluster. According to Kawasaki, choosing a level of traction control and power mode to suit the riding circumstances is made simple by these several modes.

The Kawasaki ZX-4R is powered by a 399cc 4-cylinder engine that produces 39 Nm of torque at 13,000 RPM and 74.4 horsepower at 14,500 RPM. This engine speed is high for its displacement category, making it a screamer. The general rule of thumb is that pistons rev higher when they are smaller.

It has front forks that are completely adjustable and a rear shock absorber for suspension. The bike is outfitted with dual 290 mm front disc brakes and 220 mm rear disc brakes, along with dual-channel ABS, and is constructed on a high-tensile Trellis frame. On 17-inch alloy wheels, it travels.