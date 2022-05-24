Germany bans Ford cars with internet link over patent dispute

Ford is now surrounded by problems after a judge in the Munich court barred Ford Motor Company from selling or manufacturing vehicles in Germany if it doesn't settle the dispute over microchips. As reported by German magazine Wirtschaftswoche, Ford Motors is believed to include 4G wireless chips for which the corporation has not paid licensing costs. If Ford does not negotiate a deal with the plaintiffs, the ruling, which is subject to review, could be enforced in two weeks.

As per the reports, the American car manufacturer is being sued by 4G mobile communications owners for patents. However, the names of the specific companies have not been revealed, but the case against the automobile joint was filed by a property management company named IP Bridge.

This is not the first time the Japanese company has sued a brand for communications technology patents. Before Ford, Germany based Volkswagen was sued by the same company. However, the German brand settled the claims by buying the patent license from a company named Avanci which had patents from around 48 owners.

Also read: 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 adventure sport motorcycle launched in India at Rs 19.19 lakh

Due to Germany's strict patent laws, the cars from Ford Motor Company might be recalled and scrapped if the settlement claims are not finalised, as per Wirtschaftswoche reports.