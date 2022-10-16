Global NCAP rating of Indian cars: Top 10 safest vehicles to buy - Mahindra, Tata and more

Car safety is one of the major factors that stand on the priority list of car buyers. And, since Global NCAP started testing Indian cars, the vehicle's safety has taken a step forward. Furthermore, the growing difficulty of tests is now resulting in increased safety of cars. The safety of Indian cars is now being taken to global standards with these increased difficulty levels. Hence, the number of cars with 5-star safety ratings has increased and now stands at 5 models with the rating. It is to be noted that the organisation crash-tested over 50 Indian cars in its 'Safer Cars for India' program. To help you get the best, we bring the top 10 safest cars to buy in India with the highest Global NCAP rating of Indian cars out of those 50 models.

Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq stand on top of the list of safest cars in India. After being tested with the updated Global NCAP safety rating standards, these cars earned the highest safety ratings. The cars scored 29.64 for adult occupant protection and 42 points for child occupant protection.

The SUVs were followed by Tata Punch to be one of the safest cars in India. The car scored 16.45 points out of 17 points in adult occupant protection and 40.89 points out of 49 for child safety protection. The third rank on the list was taken by Mahindra XUV300, which scored 16.42 points out of 17 points for adults and 37.44 points out of 39 points for child occupant protection.

Global NCAP rating of Indian cars:

Similarly, the ranks were followed by Tata Altroz premium hatchback scoring 16.13 points out of 17 points for adults and 29 out of 49 for child occupant safety. Following Altroz came Tata Nexon with 16.06 out of 17 points in adult occupant protection and 25 points out of 49 for child occupant safety.

Increasing the number of SUVs on the list, Mahindra XUV700 took the sixth position with 16.03 out of 17 points for adult occupants and 41.66 points out of 49 points for child occupant safety. The seventh position was taken by Honda Jazz which managed to get a 4-star safety rating.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser got right behind Honda Jazz by getting 13.52 points out of 17 for adults and 36.68 points out of 49 for child safety. The last on the list came Mahindra Marazzo scoring 12.85 points out of 17 for adult occupant safety and 22.22 point out of 49 for child safety rating.