Singer Freddie Mercury's ICONIC Rolls Royce to be auctioned to help Ukraine war victims

Queen's lead singer Freddie Mercury is one of the world's most famous rock stars. Celebrated recently with a biopic, he was known to have many luxurious cars at the peak of his career. His garage had names like Lincoln, Daimler, and others. Among those was a 1974 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow. The British Singer used the luxury limousine to take him around until his last moments in 1991. At the present time, the car he owned is being auctioned in November at RM Sotheby's London auction, as per Hagerty automotive. The earnings from the car's auction will be used to provide aid to the war victims of Ukraine and construct a hospital in Lviv.

The 1974 Silver Shadow entered Mercury's ownership in 1979, according to the listing on duPont Registry. Although the car's early years were never recorded, it is known that Mercury's business, Goose Productions Ltd., bought the vehicle. However, it is said that Mercury never actually drove the car as he never got his full driving license.

After her brother's passing, Kashmira Mercury reportedly used the vehicle for a while, according to the Hagerty automobile website. It was eventually placed up for sale in Britain and sold in 2013 with 62,000 miles on the odometer.

The interior of the car is blue, and the exterior is painted a shade called Silver Chalice. And is said to be still powered by its original 6.75-liter V8 engine. The memory of the sedan was preserved in the Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody." At the film's start, the rocker is driven to the Live Aid concert in a silver Rolls-Royce (presumably not Mercury's original).

After Freddie Mercury's 1974 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow is sold, the proceedings from the auction will go to Superhumans Center, a charity established to provide aid to Ukraine war victims. The charity is supported by Richard Branson and multiple others to provide relief funds to the people in the war-torn country.