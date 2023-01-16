Go First airline announces flight ticket SALE; airfare starting from Rs 1,199

Go First (formerly GoAir) announced its first sale of the year, "Travel India Travel." For those who purchase tickets between January 16 and January 19, 2023, for travel between February 4 and September 30, 2023, costs for domestic flights begin at Rs 1,199 and Rs 6,599, respectively. One million seats are available to customers at low prices. All reservations will also be eligible for free cancellation and rescheduling in accordance with the terms and conditions.

This offer will help travellers plan their vacations in advance, making the travel experience more convenient and budget-friendly. The new offers with low airfare expected to increase the sales flight ticket sales of the company.

Speaking on occasion, Mr Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First, said, “This gesture is aimed at providing customers a well-planned, convenient, comfortable, and affordable travel experience. Customers have always been the focal point for GO FIRST. We always try our best to render exceptional services to our beloved customers. The ULCC/ LCC work on the philosophy where the seats are cheap when you book well in advance and as you go near to the departure, they become expensive and hence this sale is aimed to provide the opportunity to the customers to get cheapest fares and still have option to cancel or reschedule till 15 days prior to the schedule date of departure”.