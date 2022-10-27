Goa Police adds two bulletproof Toyota Fortuner SUVs for VIP movement in state

Goa has got two bulletproof vehicles, which will be utilised for VVIPs and VIPs visiting the state. As seen in the images shared on Twitter, both the bulletproof vehicles are modified Toyota Fortuner SUVs. Modified bulletproof vehicles are popular in India as VIPs, Politicians and Businessman use them for daily commuting. A bulletproof vehicle is different from an armoured personnel carrier and is a regular vehicle, that is customized for additional safety.

"We have launched two bullet resistance vehicles. Earlier, whenever VVIPs used to come (in Goa) we used to hire these vehicles from other states. In 2019, we purchased two vehicles which were sent for bulletproofing process. As the process is completed, we have now handed it over to the protocol department," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said here.

With this new development, the Chief Minister said that now whenever VIPS and VVIPS visit the state, the government will not need to depend on other states.

"Now, protocol department can use these vehicles for VVIPs," he said. Many VVIPs and VIPs visit the coastal state during the government programmes, Christmas and New Year. During that time, the coastal state government used to hire bulletproof vehicles from neighbouring states.

Typically, a bulletproof vehicle, depending on its level of protecting (designated by AR) can save passengers from close range and assault gun attacks, some level of bomb shielding, anti-deflation wheels among other features.

With IANS inputs