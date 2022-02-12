Govt makes seatbelts mandatory for all cars carrying up to 8 passengers

As per the latest draft notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, seatbelts have been mandated for all M1 category vehicles, i.e., vehicles capable of carrying eight passengers.

As per the notification, the mandated rules will be enforced from 1 October 2022. Any vehicles manufactured after the date above will mandatorily have a seat belt, seat belt alarm and restraint system to keep the passengers safe.

The ministry is seeking comments and views from the stakeholders within thirty days from the publication of the draft in relation to the mandate of the seatbelts. The draft said, "the said draft rules shall be taken into consideration after the expiry of a period of thirty days from the date on which the copies of this notification, as published in the Gazette of India, are made available to the public."

The draft notification has mandated that all the front-facing seats in an 8-seater vehicle will now be equipped with three-point seatbelts. This notification has come after the announcement of mandating three-point seatbelts.

The “M1 category vehicles” mentioned in the draft notification is used for the category of vehicles carrying passengers that weigh less than 3.5 tons. These vehicles are mostly cars carrying eight passengers, including the driver seat.

The notification said, " Provided further that, for motor vehicles of category M1 manufactured on and after 01st October 2022, the specifications of Safety Belt Assemblies shall conform to IS:15140:2018, as amended from time-to-time."

It added, "Provided also that all front-facing seats in vehicles of M1 category manufactured on and after 01st October 2022 be provided with three-point belt."

In addition, the notification also stated," Provided further that the installation of Safety Belts, Restraint Systems and Safety belt reminder on vehicles of M1 category manufactured on and after 1st October 2022 shall conform to IS16694:2018 as amended from time-to-time."

