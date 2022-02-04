Govt makes vehicle fitness test mandatory through Automated Testing Station from THIS date

As per the latest draft notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, soon fitness certificates might be mandated for your vehicles. This fitness certification requires your vehicles to be tested by an automated machine.

As per the draft, there are separate timelines for the testing of Light Motor Vehicles(LMVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs.) The mandatory testing for heavy vehicles through automated machines will begin from the 1st of April in 2023.

Similar testing for LMVs and Medium Goods Vehicles is proposed to begin from the 1st of June 2024. The notification states, "Fitness shall be done mandatorily, only through an Automated Testing Station registered in accordance with the rule 175 for recognition, regulation, and control of the automated testing station."

The draft notification recommends a two-year gap for cars under eight years old and a one-year delay for vehicles older than eight years when renewing the fitness certificate.

The ministry is seeking public comments and views through the draft notification within thirty days from the publication of the draft in relation to the fitness certification. The draft said, "The objections or suggestions which may be received from any person in respect of the said draft rules before the expiry of the aforesaid period only will be considered by the Central Government. "

For addressing any suggestions or complaints, the drafts have to be sent to the Ministry of Roads Transport and Highways. The notification states, “Objections and suggestions to these draft rules can be sent to the Joint Secretary (Transport), email: comments-morth@gov.in, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transport Bhawan, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001."

