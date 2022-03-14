Govt set to hike prices for renewing registration of vehicles older than 15 years from April 1

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is all set to hike prices for renewing registration certificates of vehicles older than 15 years from April 1. As per an order issued by MoRTH, the new prices are up to eight times more than the current prices and will be applicable from April 2022 across India. However, this ruling won't be applicable in Delhi, where all petrol and diesel powered vehicles older than 15 and 10 years respectively are not applicable for re-registration.

As per the ruling, from April 1, renewing your 15-year-old car will cost Rs 5,000 as compared with the current rate of Rs 600, while for two-wheelers, the fee is set at Rs 1,000 instead of Rs 300. For imported cars, the cost will be Rs 40,000 instead of Rs 15,000. As seen in the pricing, govt is hiking prices for four-wheelers more than eight times the current pricing.

Also read: Auto firms to begin manufacturing flex-fuel vehicles in 6 months

Check vehicle registration prices here

Old Fees (In Rs) New Fees (In Rs) LMV/ Cars 600 5,000 Two-Wheelers 300 1,000 Imported Cars 15,000 40,000

As for Delhi, the government has given an option to the vehicle owners to convert their 10 years old diesel/ 15 years old petrol vehicles to electric, in case, they wish to ply their vehicles in the NCT of Delhi. However, the retro fitment of such vehicles with empanelled electric kits shall have to be got done through agencies approved by the Transport Department. DoT has listed six manufacturers from where you can retrofit your old petrol and diesel vehicles that cannot ply on the city roads into electric vehicles.

Owners of 10-year-old diesel vehicles and 15-year-old vehicles also have a couple of more options apart from retrofitting vehicles with electric kits. They can either sell them in other states after obtaining a no objection certificate (NOC) from the transport department or can scrap the vehicle and avail benefits on the new vehicles.

Live TV

#mute