The never-ending wait for the people residing in the Greater Noida West, also called Noida Extension can soon be over. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) approved a budget of Rs 287.62 crore for the financial year 2022-2023 and gave its go-ahead for an internal audit report. With the approval and allocation of budget, the construction of flyovers to facilitate movement between Noida-Greater Noida and Delhi Metro lines were taken.

The Noida-Greater Noida project was stalled due to the code of conduct during the recently held assembly elections, but will soon start as per Authority officials. Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is said to take up the project as rapidly as possible, expecting to complete the first phase of the Metro project in 24 months. The Noida Extension project is an extension of Noida's Aqua Line ending at Sector 51 in Noida. Here's all you need to know about the project -

About the project

The Greater Noida West Metro project is a 9.15 km long-elevated track, where 5 stations are planned to be constructed. Until now, Rs 500 crore will be allocated and spent on civil work. GR Infra Project Limited has taken up the project.

Country’s first 4-storey metro station

As per the officials, a 4-storey metro station will be constructed for this route. Gautam Buddha Nagar will be the first city in the country to have a 4-storey station. Under the Aqua line Metro project, the metro will run from Sector-51 to Greater Noida extension. A total of 9 stations are said to be constructed between the stations.

Metro Stations

In the first phase of the project, the metro will cover Sector-51 to Sector-2 of Greater Noida West. Five elevated stations are to be built for stations including sector 122, sector 123, sector 4, sector 12 Ecotech and sector-2, the first two being in Noida and the latter three being in Noida Extension.

Completion of the project

The project is said to be completed by the end of 2024, however it is yet to get the final approval from the centre. The Yogi Adityanath led UP Government approved the project before the 2022 assembly elections.