Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, commuters to avoid THESE routes

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 553rd birthday, the country will celebrate Gurpurab 2022 after a two-year halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The devotees have been waiting for this day for a long time now and are all geared up for the big day. Hence, to make sure no inconvenience is caused to devotees as well as commuters commuting today, the Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory for the same, making all the required arrangements. Having said that, in order to prevent traffic jams during the Nagar Kirtan (procession) on November 7, the Delhi traffic police has issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid several routes.

From Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, the procession will proceed via the main Chandni Chowk road, Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli, Chowk Qutab Road, Avanti Bai chowk, Azad market, Roshanara Road, Ghanta Ghar, Shakti Nagar Chowk, and conclude at Gurudwara Nanak Piao Sahib (GT Karnal Road).

Further, thousands of devotees will be visiting Gurudwaras across the national capital on November 8 to pay obeisance to Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. Hence, the Delhi traffic police have listed out the major Gurudwaras in Delhi and has issued instructions for the general public.

Traffic Advisory

In view of the Nagar Kirtan (procession) to be carried out on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Prakash Gurpurab, necessary traffic arrangements have been made.

People are advised to plan their commute accordingly.#DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/h0wLoGHurZ — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 6, 2022

The Delhi traffic police has put traffic restrictions on the following routes on November 7. These points include Main Chandni Chow road, HC Sen Marg, Church Mission Road, SPM Marg, Hare Ram marg, Swami Vivekananda Marg, Qutab Road, Azad market road, Rani Jhansi road, Roshanara Road, GT Karnal road and surrounding roads/stretches.