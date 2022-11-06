Actor-Politician Pawan Kalyan arrives on car roof, ignores all road safety rules: WATCH viral video

An actor-politician Pawan Kalyan recently made headlines as he broke the internet with his ‘stylish’ yet dangerous entry at Ippatam village in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur village. The Telugu actor broke all the road safety rules as he arrived in Ippatam village on a car roof. This incident has left netizens in splits as they are slamming the Telugu actor for not following the traffic rules and giving out a wrong message to the public. The netizens are reacting negatively to the video and are asking cops if ‘traffic police can see this.’ The viral video shows the actor's supporters and security persons dangling on the side of the moving car.

Some supporters/ fans can also be seen following the actor's car on two-wheelers. Drone footage of Pawan Kalyan reaching Ippatam village went viral and social media users thought that it may be a scene from his upcoming movie.

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) president confirmed that it was not from a movie or shooting but the exclusive drone footage of how he reached the village where he met the victims of the government’s demolition drive. The viral video shows how the Telugu actor-turned politicians' car is blocking the road as his supporters are following the car. The Jana Sena Party has tweeted the video. "Videos from JanaSena Chief Sri @PawanKalyan visit to Ippatam village today.. #JanaSenaWithIppatam," read the tweet.

ICYMI:



Videos from JanaSena Chief Sri @PawanKalyan visit to Ippatam village today..#JanaSenaWithIppatam https://t.co/q6b5HACsZL — JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) November 5, 2022

Viewers slammed Kalyan for violating traffic rules and promoting such behaviour. Netizens were also furious and they pointed out how dangerous it was to drive like that and almost no one in the convoy wore helmets. Some social media users also wondered how the party managed a drone shot of the journey and do such a stunt. They also commented that power can do anything and asked, "Traffic cops are you there?"