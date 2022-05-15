Scooters have a history of being a popular means of transport in the Indian market since the time of Bajaj Chetak. However, this popularity of the scooters was lost to bikes. But the position and enthusiasm of the masses for scooters in India have been retained by the gearless scooters or Scooty.

They are liked by the people for the extra space they offer compared to bikes and their ease of handling. Considering that popularity, we have put together a list of the best scooters you can buy for a price under 70k.

Honda Dio

Honda Dio is a scooter with a more modern design complemented by the V-shaped headlight and a bit of edgy design. It has an engine of 109.19 cc. It also has multiple features like a digital instrument cluster, an LED headlamp, among other things. It has a price range starting from Rs 52,241 (ex-showroom).

TVS Jupiter

The TVS Jupiter is one of the most popular 110cc scooters. It boasts a sturdy metal body and tubeless tyres, combined with other features. The TVS Jupiter sports a 17-litre seat storage compartment and an optional charging port. It has a 62-kilometre range per litre of fuel. It has a price range starting from Rs 55,349 (ex-showroom).

Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125 appeals to the buyers with its smooth body design and the retro design combined with features. The comfort of the scooter is complemented by a ground clearance of 160mm and a 125 cc engine giving it power. The price range of the scooter starts from Rs 59,014 (ex-showroom).

TVS NTORQ 125

TVS NTORQ 125 is one of the most feature-rich scooters in India. It gets multiple attractions like tubeless tyres, top speed recorder and alloy wheels, among other things. It is powered by a 124.79cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC engine. It has a price range starting from Rs 59,462 (ex-showroom).

Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa has created a name for itself in the Indian market and now has the sixth generation going on in the market with the name Activa 6G. The latest and the ongoing generation of the scooter gets updated design, with enhanced features like more seating space and increased floor space. It has a price range starting from Rs 63,912 (ex-showroom). It gets its power from a 109cc single-cylinder engine.