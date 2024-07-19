Half-Sleeved Shirt On A Bike? Will You Get Fined? Know The Truth

Half-Sleeved Shirt On Bike - Traffic Rules: Do you think you are well informed about all traffic rules? In reality, it's not possible for everyone to know all the rules properly. This is why people often fall prey to misinformation. When new information reaches people, it can't always be said with certainty whether it is accurate or not. Therefore, people should cross-verify any new information to check its authenticity. There are many misconceptions about traffic rules among people.

Some people believe there is a rule for issuing challans to those riding motorcycles wearing half-sleeved shirts, which is not true. The Motor Vehicle Act has no provision for fining riders wearing short-sleeved shirts. In 2019, the office of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari clarified this in a tweet.

The tweet stated that the new Motor Vehicle Act (implemented in 2019) does not include any provision for issuing a challan to drivers for wearing half-sleeved shirts. This clarifies that you can’t be challaned for wearing half-sleeved shirts or t-shirts while riding a bike or scooter.

Furthermore, the tweet also stated that there are no provisions for issuing challans for driving a vehicle in lungi or vest, not carrying extra bulbs in the vehicle, having a dirty windshield, and driving while wearing slippers. The aim of the tweet was to dispel common misconceptions and ensure the public is aware of the actual traffic rules.

That aside, our suggestion is that whenever you take your vehicle on the road, always follow traffic rules. Wear a seat belt while driving a car and a helmet while riding a bike. By doing so, you enhance your safety. Additionally, avoid overspeeding as it can be dangerous.