Harley Davidson X440 Launched In India At Rs 2.29 Lakh, Hero Manufactured Bike Gets 3 Variants

In a bid to make volumes and profit, Harley-Davidson X440 is launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 2.29 lakh, ex-showroom. The motorcycle sits in the lowermost position in the company’s line-up. It is developed in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp and will retail in a total of three variants. The Harley-Davidson X440 will be rivalling with the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa Forty Two, Yezdi Roadster, and the upcoming Triumph Speed 400, which is launching on July 5. In fact, in comparison to the Royal Enfield Classic 350, it is pricier by only Rs 30,000.

Starting off with mechanical specifications first, the Harley-Davidson X440 gets a oil-cooled single-cylinder, displacing 440 cubic centimetres with a 2-valved head to produce a peak power output of 27 Bhp and 38 Nm of max torque. The motor is E20-complaint. The engine comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox. Braking duties are taken care of by its 320 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc brakes, with the safety guard of dual-channel ABS system.

cre Trending Stories