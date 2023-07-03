Tata Nexon, Safari, And Harrier Prices To Increase This Month - Details Inside

Ever-increasing input costs are forcing carmakers to take prices northwards. Earlier, we heard it from Hero MotoCorp. Now, the homegrown carmaker - Tata Motors, has announced to increase prices of its model line-up by roughly 0.6 per cent. The price hike will come into effect from July 17, and it will prevail on both ICE and EV models. The only brighter side to this news is that the carmaker will offer price protection to bookings made until July 16 and deliveries happening before July 31. The price increase is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs.

2023 Tata Altroz iCNG

Recently, the company introduced the Tata Altroz iCNG in India. It comes with dual-cylinder technology, helping in elevating usability of the boot space, even with CNG tanks in place. The Altroz iCNG is offered across six variants, XE, XM+, XM+(S), XZ, XZ+(S), and XZ+O(S), and is available in four colour options, Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, and Avenue White. Prices for the Altroz start from Rs 7.55 lakhs (ex-showroom).

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift

Besides, the brand is also working on the Tata Nexon facelift, which could be launched by festive season this year. The 2023 Tata Nexon will get connected LED Tail Light, much like what many rival brands are offering, giving it a premium appeal. The V-shaped tail light will be connected by a light strip, as seen in the recent set of spy shots clicked in the night.

Inside the cabin, the Tata Nexon Facelift will feature a new steering wheel, which is now revealed in complete disguise. The two-spoke steering wheel looks premium with a piano-black finish for the hub with buttons around it and was first seen in the Tata Curvv Concept. Furthermore, there’s no Tata logo on the hub, and it is assumed to be hiding underneath the plastic cover and could be an illuminated one. The wheel gets a flat button, and also, the buttons on it could possibly be touch-enabled.

The Tata Nexon facelift is expected to retain its outgoing powertrain choices - 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L turbo-diesel and will get a manual as well as an automatic unit. While there's an AMT unit as of now, it can borrow the DCT gearbox from the Tata Altroz.