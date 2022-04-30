Haryana's first high-tech bus terminal, developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, will completed in Faridabad in September. This bus stop would also have a commercial centre. This was revealed at a meeting convened by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, which was held to examine projects worth Rs 100 crore.

The Chief Secretary was apprised that the arrangements for restrooms, waiting rooms, canteens, toilets, etc., would also be made for officers, drivers and conductors at this bus stand is being built on four acres of land in NIT, Faridabad. A lift facility along with the stairs will also be made available.

Kaushal directed the officers to prepare Project Appraisal and Review Technique (PERT) charts for all ongoing projects so that the timeline and the status of completion percentage can be clear.

Besides, the contractors or agencies working should also be directed to complete the works of the projects within the stipulated time period.

The Chief Secretary said ensuring the holistic development of Haryana is the top priority of the government, and the officers must ensure time-bound execution of the projects so that the citizens can be benefited from these welfare projects.

It was informed at the meeting that the apple, fruit and vegetable market being built in Pinjore at a tune of Rs 140 crore is likely to be completed by 2023. The work of building sheds for various products and retail farmers will be completed in five months.

Other processes related to this project will also be completed in due course. Besides, the work of International Horticulture Market Gannaur is also being done at a fast pace.

The Chief Secretary was apprised that the work of 10,000 feet runway at the airport being built at Hisar under Integrated Aviation Hub would be completed by July. Also, the work of operational building, maintenance, repair and overhauling and cargo operation is also going on at a fast pace under Phase II.

With inputs from IANS