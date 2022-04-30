हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana

Haryana’s first hi-tech bus terminal in Faridabad to be ready by September 2022

The Chief Secretary was apprised that the arrangements for restrooms, waiting rooms, canteens, toilets, etc., would also be made for officers, drivers and conductors at this bus stand in Faridabad, Haryana, reports IANS.

Haryana’s first hi-tech bus terminal in Faridabad to be ready by September 2022
Image for representation

Haryana's first high-tech bus terminal, developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, will completed in Faridabad in September. This bus stop would also have a commercial centre. This was revealed at a meeting convened by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, which was held to examine projects worth Rs 100 crore.

The Chief Secretary was apprised that the arrangements for restrooms, waiting rooms, canteens, toilets, etc., would also be made for officers, drivers and conductors at this bus stand is being built on four acres of land in NIT, Faridabad. A lift facility along with the stairs will also be made available.

Kaushal directed the officers to prepare Project Appraisal and Review Technique (PERT) charts for all ongoing projects so that the timeline and the status of completion percentage can be clear.

Also read: Hyderabad Regional Ring Road work to commence in three months: Nitin Gadkari

Besides, the contractors or agencies working should also be directed to complete the works of the projects within the stipulated time period.

The Chief Secretary said ensuring the holistic development of Haryana is the top priority of the government, and the officers must ensure time-bound execution of the projects so that the citizens can be benefited from these welfare projects.

It was informed at the meeting that the apple, fruit and vegetable market being built in Pinjore at a tune of Rs 140 crore is likely to be completed by 2023. The work of building sheds for various products and retail farmers will be completed in five months.

Other processes related to this project will also be completed in due course. Besides, the work of International Horticulture Market Gannaur is also being done at a fast pace.

The Chief Secretary was apprised that the work of 10,000 feet runway at the airport being built at Hisar under Integrated Aviation Hub would be completed by July. Also, the work of operational building, maintenance, repair and overhauling and cargo operation is also going on at a fast pace under Phase II.

With inputs from IANS

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HaryanaFaridabadFaridabad Bus Terminalhi-tech bus terminal
Next
Story

Hyderabad Regional Ring Road work to commence in three months: Nitin Gadkari

Must Watch

PT3M54S

7 year old girl's organ donation saved 6 lives