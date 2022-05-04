Heatwave in India: Top 5 accessories to keep your car cool this summer

Heatwave in 2022 have crossed all the temperature scales this summer. It has been on the rise for the past few weeks and is expected to rise further. Such high temperatures however are not only harmful to you but can affect your car’s life too. Due to heat, it becomes nearly impossible to sit in the car if parked directly under the sun. It takes a lot of time for the car to cool down and heat further affects fuel efficiency, AC, and overall performance of the car. Hence, here we have listed five things you can do to keep your car and you cool during summers:

1) Ventilated seats

A ventilated car seat has proven to be a ‘boon’ for the drivers as it keeps the seat cool in the scorching heat of India. Carmakers don't usually offer this feature in every car as it is still considered a ‘premium feature’ reserved for higher-spec variants. But, you can easily avail ‘ventilated seat covers’ and they can be easily fitted in any car.

A cooling seat cover is essentially a mat with numerous vents on its surface. A fan pulls the cabin air and pushes it through the vents to cool you down. However, while installing the cover ensure that the seat cover holding mechanism doesn’t have any loops or buckles that may interfere with the airbag’s deployment.

Also read: Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari buys Audi Q7 SUV worth Rs 80 lakh, check pics HERE

2) Cooler/fridge

Planning a road trip? Car cooler/ fridge is a ‘must-have’ as it calls for good hydration and comes in handy when temperatures are soaring. They come in various sizes; the smaller ones have a capacity of 8-litres. All a car cooler need is a 12-volt car charger socket for operation. Car freezers are also a good option to beat the heat inside a car.

3) Sunshade

Sunshades are undoubtedly the sunscreen for the car. They save your car from direct sunlight and keep it cool. Sunshades with the suction cups do their bit to block the direct sun and are the most easily available car accessory. If your car has deeper pockets, then roller-based sunshades can be a good fit too and also comes with UV protection. However, fully opaque sunshades aren’t recommended. A translucent sunshade is preferred as it keeps you from getting a challan.

4) Automatic climate control

Usually, automatic climate control features are available in the top variants of the cars, but an external module can be attached to your AC which can help make your car’s AC work like an automatic climate control module. This, however, can affect the warranty and performance of the vehicle and should only be bought from a reputed brand.

5) Heat resistant window film

As per the government norms in India, the black tinted window films are no longer allowed, no matter what’s the transparency level until there’s a film which is fully transparent and heat resistant too. The 3MK heat-resistant window film is a perfect fit as it is transparent and keeps your car cool and protected from the harmful UV rays of the sun. Otherwise, you can always cover your car whenever parked under direct sunlight.