Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has bought a new Audi Q7 in Navarra Blue paint and the SUV is one of the favourite cars of Bollywood celebrities. The SUV has been bought by celebrities including Athiya Shetty, Shanaya Kapoor and Tejasswi Prakash among others. Audi Q7 was launched in India on February 3, in two variants at an introductory price of Rs 79,99,000 (Ex-Showroom) for the Premium Plus and Rs 88,33,000 (Ex-Showroom) for the Technology variant.

The new luxury SUV comes with added features and a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI engine and it also features a new Q design on its badge. The new Audi Q7 is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 TFSI engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, churning out 340 HP and 500 Nm torque.

The exterior gets a new bumper at the front and higher air inlets with a strong three-dimensional effect. A flat, wider-looking Singleframe Grille with an octagonal outline and a new sill trim enhance the stance. Matrix LED headlamps with signature daytime running lights and LED tail lamps with dynamic turn indicators to allow clear visibility while driving.

The Audi Q7 gets various colour options like Carrara White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Samurai Grey, and Floret Silver. With the option of two interior colours, Saiga Beige and Okapi Brown

It offers a comfort key for keyless entry and an electric boot lid with a gesture-based operation. Safety features like Cruise control with speed limiter, Park Assist Plus with 360° camera, and Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist offers driver assistance and convenience, equipped with 8 Airbags for utmost safety.

Audi A7 comes equipped with smart features such as the Audi Virtual Cockpit and the Audi Smartphone interface (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), the Audi Q7 offers a variety of infotainment options.