Royal Enfield

How to steal a Royal Enfield in 60 seconds? Thief shows his skill on video

Due to the great demand for Royal Enfield bikes on the second-hand marketplaces, they have become a frequent target for thieves across the country.

How to steal a Royal Enfield in 60 seconds? Thief shows his skill on video
Image for representation

The Royal Enfield Classic 350, which was introduced in 2009, is popular with people of all ages due to a rich heritage, simple architecture, and ease of repair. As a result of the long waiting period on the bikes, Royal Enfield bikes are quite popular in the used bike market as well.

Royal Enfield motorcycles have become a popular choice among thieves due to their high demand on second-hand markets. The thief in this video shows how he breaks the lock on the Royal Enfield Classic in less than 60 seconds.

You can watch the video here!

In the video, it took a thief less than 60 seconds to steal a locked Classic 350. Despite the fact that the suspected burglar appears to be in police custody, investigators are curious to see how the crook managed to breach the lock on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and start the engine without the key.

While bracing himself on the pillion grab rail, the thief applies force in the opposite direction from how the handlebars move. Following the lock break, the burglar cuts the ignition wire and fuse connector hidden behind the headlight attached to the battery terminals.

Also read: Viral road safety awareness campaign by Mumbai Police features Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah characters

After reconnecting the cables, the burglar started the bike with the electric starter. The police officers were stunned by how quickly the burglar managed to start the bike without the key

Royal EnfieldThiefRoyal Enfield Classic 350Royal Enfield motorcycles
