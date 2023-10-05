Hero Karizma XMR 210 Bookings Cross 13,000 Mark; Deliveries To Begin Soon

Riding the wave of an overwhelming response for its premium product launches, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has received 13,688 bookings for its newly launched flagship motorcycle, Karizma XMR. Dispatches of Karizma XMR to Hero MotoCorp dealerships have already started and customer deliveries will begin in the festive period this month. Hero Karizma XMR was launched at an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh and the bookings for the initial set of customers commenced on August 29th, 2023 and were closed on September 30th, 2023. The new Karizma XMR will now be available at Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and the company will announce the new booking window soon.

Mr. Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer (India Business Unit), Hero MotoCorp said, “We are thrilled and humbled by the incredible response to the Hero Karizma XMR. The overwhelming number of bookings speaks volume about the trust and enthusiasm that our customers have shown for the flagship motorcycle. The Legend is truly back in its modern, contemporary avatar and the customers are loving it. We are committed to delivering an exceptional premium riding experience to every Karizma owner, and are confident of adding cheer to the upcoming festive season.”

The new Karizma XMR is the most powerful motorcycle in its class, producing the highest torque. The motorcycle is powered by 210cc Liquid Cooled DOHC Engine, 6-speed transmission that comes with Slip and Assist Clutch and Dual Channel ABS.

Also Read - 2023 BMW M 1000 R Launched In India At Rs 33.00 Lakh: Design, Specs, Features

With today’s customers looking for advanced technology, the new Karizma XMR is packed with the segment-first adjustable windshield, Intelligent Illumination Headlamp and Turn-By-Turn navigation guaranteeing an unparalleled motorcycling experience.

Thanks to the enriched ergonomics, sporty agility, comfort and dynamic performance, the new Karizma XMR embodies a fresh new take in the 210cc category. It offers a versatile mix of sporty character and touring abilities, thus providing a unique riding experience.