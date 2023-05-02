Hero MotoCorp Sells 3.96 Lakh Units In April, Taking Top Spot In Indian Market

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, sold 396,107 units in April 2023. The company also managed to take the top spot in the Indian market, as its biggest competitor - Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India Limited, could wholesale only 3.74 lakh units last month. Well, in comparison to the corresponding month of the last year, Hero MotoCorp has registered a negative year on year growth. The homegrown brand sold a total of 4.18 lakh units in April 2022. While the major chunk of sales came from motorcycles, scooters sales stood low at 27,277 units.

The brand sold a total of 3,68,830 motorcycles in April this year. Also, the domestic sales are observed at 3,86,184 units, while Hero MotoCorp exported a total of 9,923 two-wheelers from India. The Company expects the momentum to build-up in the coming months on account of a combination of multiple factors, including a slew of new product launches, a healthy growth in country's GDP and positive consumer sentiments.

Echoing the brand promise of Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson of enabling #FreedomonWheels, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, presented a purpose-built Harley-Davidson Road King to a specially-abled employee, Chitra Zutshi. The handover ceremony was organized at Hero’s Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, where Chitra piloted the motorcycle herself at the testing track under the supervision of an expert.

Also read - Maruti Suzuki Brezza: 5 Things Making Compact SUV A Best-Seller In India

Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the Company’s motorsport division concluded an impressive run at the Sonora Rally 2023. Ross Branch and Sebastian Buhler who represented Team Hero MotoSports at their first outing in North America, crossed the finish line of the rally securing the 7th and 10th overall positions respectively.

In April, VIDA – Powered by Hero – the Company’s emerging mobility brand - became the official electric-mobility partner of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).