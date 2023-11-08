Hero MotoCorp Showcases New Products At EICMA: Xoom 160, Xoom 125R, Vida V1 Coupe, Lynx And More

The indigenous brand - Hero MotoCorp, has showcased a slew of new products and concept models at the EICMA this year. The company took the veils off an electric dirt bike, a maxi scooter, along with a pair of an electric and a 125 cc scooter. The brand also showcased an electric motorcycle for the kids. Alongside, the brand also announced its plans to enter the European markets such as - Spain, UK, and France. The company’s debut in these markets will be exercised by mid-2024. As for now, let's talk about the newly-unveiled Hero Xoom 125R, Hero Xoom 160, Vida V1 Pro, Concept 2.5R XTunt and more.

Hero Xoom 125R

The all-new Xoom 125R, is designed for the free-spirited modern warrior with design attributes inspired from a flight of a Falcon. The design translates into a new 14’’ platform that offers increased stability and aggressive styling with perfect aerodynamics. Advanced LED lighting package with first-in-segment Sequential LED Winkers and Digital Speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity & turn-by-turn navigation make the Xoom 125R the complete package. Powered by a refined 125cc engine, it offers fast acceleration, complimented by class-leading vehicle dynamics.

Hero Xoom 160

Entering a new segment, Hero MotoCorp is expanding the Xoom brand profile with the Xoom 160. Powered by a 156cc liquid cooled engine with enhanced i3s silent start tech (idle stop and silent start system) and featuring an evocative & agile design with a go-anywhere functionality, the Xoom 160 never fails to stand out. The all-new Xoom 160 offers 14” large wheels with block pattern wide tires for better stability and comfort, a Smart Key with Keyless Ignition, Remote Seat Opening, Smart Find, and aggressive bold design with dual chamber LED headlamp & LED Tail lamp.

Hero Concept 2.5R XTunt

The “Concept 2.5R XTunt”, is an electric motorcycle for the urban jungle. The XTunt boasts an aggressive stance, ready to carve out corners with pinpoint precision. Of course, it is a head turner, with its unique and bold design. The high-performance liquid-cooled engine of the XTunt is incorporated in a trellis frame with USD front forks, adjustable mono rear suspension. The vehicle boasts cutting edge features like & active-aero technology and Follow me drone.

VIDA V1 Pro

The electric scooter, Hero MotoCorp’s first foray in the electric mobility space was launched in India in October 2022. Now charging up for its Europe and UK entry, the V1 Pro holds the Guinness World Record for the greatest distance travelled by an electric scooter in 24 hours. It covered 1,780 km (1,106.04 mi) in 24 hours, highlighting the VIDA V1’s outstanding engineering & performance. The highly customizable, VIDA V1, comes with convenient two removable batteries. The VIDA V1 also offers features such as Custom Mode (100+ combinations), Cruise Control, Boost Mode, Two-way throttle, Key-less access and an Over-the-air enabled 7” TFT Touch-Screen. The VIDA V1 is based on an intelligent platform that’s modular, scalable & flexible, enabling it to learn and adapt on-the-go.

VIDA V1 Coupe

An accessory transforms the VIDA V1 into a slick single seater and back to a two-seater as per the rider’s need and style, allowing solo experiences to shine while keeping functionality intact. The Vida V1 Coupe offers a seamless blend of practicality and personal expression.

Hero Concept Lynx (Off Road Electric Motorcycle)

Inspired by Lynx, the medium-sized spotted wild cat known for its agility to climb, the key focus of this product is to have the best ride and handling characteristics with lowest possible weight. The instant torque and quiet operation of the electric motor opens new possibilities in natural as well as residential areas without any intrusion and disturbances. Beneath its rugged exterior, the Lynx packs a high-performance motor, designed to deliver high power and torque right from 0 RPM. Whether you are climbing steep inclines, navigating rocky paths, cutting through sand, or traversing muddy trails, this motorcycle will rise to the challenge. With a mobile app the parameters like regenerative braking and traction control can be customised.