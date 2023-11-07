Diwali Car Discounts: Maruti Suzuki Swift Gets Rs 45,000 Discount; Up To Rs 1 Lakh Off On Jimny And Others

Maruti Suzuki continues to be the largest carmaker in the country, as it sold nearly 2 lakh units last month. The brand is extending heavy discounts on its model line-up this month to ensure that the festive season doesn’t pass on as a dull one. The company is selling its cars through Arena and Nexa channels. The former includes more mass-market cars, while the latter is about premium and lifestyle products. And before we reveal the discounts that are being offered on the models, by clicking here you can read about the upcoming 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Diwali Discounts

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Diwali Discounts

A total of Rs 49,000 can be saved on buying the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. The brand is extending a cash benefit of up to Rs 30,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. A corporate bonus of Rs 4,000 can also be availed on select trims.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Diwali Discounts

A total of Rs 54,000 can be saved on buying the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. The brand is extending a cash benefit of up to Rs 30,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. A corporate bonus of Rs 4,000 can also be availed on select trims.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R Diwali Discounts

The tall-boy hatchback is on sale with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 and an upfront cash discount of up to Rs 25,000. Furthermore, a corporate bonus of Rs 4,000 is applicable on the purchase. The WagonR can be bought with either a 1.0L petrol engine or a 1.2L petrol motor. It is available with factory-fitted CNG trim as well.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Diwali Discounts

An exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 is applicable on the Celerio range, along with a cash discount of Rs 35,000 and corporate benefit of Rs 4,000. However, the AMT variants do not get a cash discount. Also, the Celerio is available in CNG trims too. Also, it gets a claimed mileage of 25.24 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Diwali Discounts

The most-fun-to-drive hatchback under Rs 10 lakh - Maruti Suzuki Swift, is also available with benefits of up to Rs 49,000 which include a cash discount of Rs 25,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. A corporate discount of Rs 4,000 on select trims is available.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Diwali Discounts

The Dzire is also a peppy car, and it is currently available with only an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. Sadly, the brand is not offering any cash benefit on the Dzire. Also, this exchange bonus is restricted to petrol trims only.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa Diwali Discounts

Maruti Suzuki Ignis Diwali Discounts

Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits of up to Rs 70,000 on the Ignis. Yes, you read it correctly. The deal comprises a cash benefit of Rs 35,000. Additionally, this deal includes an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000 and a corporate benefit of Rs 10,000, applicable for both manual and automatic trims.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Diwali Discounts

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is now being offered at an upfront cash benefit of up to Rs 20,000, in addition to an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. Moreover, a corporate discount is applicable on the purchase. The Baleno is currently available with a 1.2L petrol motor with 2 transmission options - 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Diwali Discounts

The brand’s C-segment sedan - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, gets benefits of up to Rs 38,000. It includes a cash benefit of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 3,000. The Ciaz is on sale with a 1.5L NA petrol motor, and it is currently due for a major overhaul for both styling and powertrain.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Diwali Discounts

The much-awaited price cut that everyone has waiting for is finally in place. The Jimny is now on sale with total discounts of Rs 1 lakh. It comprises an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and an upfront cash benefit of Rs 50,000.

Maruti Suzuki Cars With No Discounts

The carmaker is not offering any benefits whatsoever on the Brezza, Grand Vitara, Fronx, XL6, and Ertiga. However, the company if offering additional scrapprage bonus on select models of up to Rs 5,000.