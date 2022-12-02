Hero MotoCorp tops sales charts, sells 3.90 lakh units in Nov 22: Splendor Plus, Maestro, Passion Pro

Hero MotoCorp is the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country, and by volume, it is also the largest scooter and motorcycle manufacturer in the world. The company managed to retain the spot by selling a total of 3,90,932 units in the month of November this year. Resultantly, the company recorded a YoY growth of 12 per cent, when compared to the sales figure of the corresponding month of last year, which stood at 3,49,393 units. Well, the company is expecting a similar momentum in sales as the marriage season is already around the corner. Talking of bifurcated numbers, the manufacturer sold a total of 3,52,834 motorcycles in November this year, while in the same month last year, this figure stood at 3,29,185 units.

The company’s scooter sales for November 2022 stood at 38,098 units, while in November 2021, Hero MotoCorp sold 20,208 scooters. Also, the domestic sales for the brand has increased by a fair margin, while the export numbers have dropped for the last month.

Alongside, the company has also introduced its new electric scooter under the new brand - VIDA. The company has launched its first Experience Center in Bengaluru, thereby, offering an immersive and a completely differentiated experience to customers. VIDA will open Experience Centers next in Jaipur and Delhi. The deliveries of much awaited VIDA V1 are expected to commence from the second week of December 2022.

Hero MotoCorp also announced the off-Road Riding Champion after concluding the first edition of the Hero Dirt Biking Challenge (HDBC). Asad Khan emerged as the champion after the final race in a contest that witnessed great participation from riders and enthusiasts across the country. During the past few months, over 100,000 participants registered for the HDBC and after a rigorous nationwide contest that ran across four stages, 41 cities and over 120 days, the Top-20 were short listed. The HDBC will soon be telecast over MTV and streamed over Voot.