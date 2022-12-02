Mercedes-Benz GLB, EQB launched in India prices start at Rs 63.8 lakh; Check details

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the Mercedes-Benz GLB in India at a price of Rs 63.8 lakh (ex-showroom) alongside the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQB with a price of Rs 74.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Indian market. The GLB comes as a smaller 7-seater version of the GLC luxury SUV. While with a similar size, the EQB features an all-electric powertrain and makes the presence of the German automaker stronger in the electric vehicle segment in India. Both SUVs are aimed at expanding the company's overall portfolio of vehicles and making its presence more prominent across various body types.

The Mercedes-Benz GLB has been launched with a modern appeal with its single-slat grill upfront. The center-placed grill is complemented by square-shaped LED headlights and a bulky body; Getting to the rear end, the SUV has a split tail lamp.

Also read: 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB First Drive Review: Scaled-down GLS for GLC money?

With regard to the drivetrain, the Mercedes-Benz GLB will be propelled by a 1.3-liter petrol engine that can provide 250 Nm of maximum torque and 161 horsepower. Additionally, it offers the choice of a 2.0-litre engine, which has a higher power output of 188 bhp and a peak torque of 400 Nm. These engines will be mated to seven, eight-speed dual clutch transmission.

Coming to the Mercedes-Benz EQB, the electric car comes as a feature-loaded EV. With similar styling cues, the electric car gets LED lamps and an LED strip connecting the tail lamps. The features list includes things like Powered front seats with memory, ambient lighting, a big touchscreen infotainment system, an electric tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, and USB Type-C connections are all included and more.

As for the powertrain, the Mercedes-Benz EQB will have a 66.5kWh battery pack that will give the car 225 bhp of power and 390 Nm of peak torque. The electric SUV claims to have a WLTP range of 423 km and can be charged from 10-80 percent in 32 minutes. An 11 kW charger can be used to fully charge the electric SUV, which will take 6 hours and 25 minutes.